Two people were injured, including a bystander, after an argument in an Opelousas store turned into a shooting Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at the Cash Saver in the 1300 block of Heather Drive around 6 p.m. One person suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremities and was in stable condition and another, who was taken to a local hospital privately, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities and was in serious condition, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Officers said initial reports point to a confrontation between two groups of young men inside the store. One person fired several shots at what officers believe was the intended victim, who fled the scene and had been taken to a hospital before officers arrived. The injured bystander was the only person who remained at the store when officers arrived, Guidry said.
Store surveillance is being reviewed and officers are working to identify the people involved, the release said.