Two people have been arrested in the Aug. 13 slaying of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Shavis Toby, 41, of Vermilion Parish, was arrested by the Lafayette Sheriff’s SWAT Team with the assistance of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in Iberia Parish, Lt. John Mowell, a spokesman for the Lafayette Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday night.

Another individual was arrested out of state by the U.S. Marshals Service, Mowell said, adding that the suspect's information is being withheld until he is in the custody of the Sheriff's Office.

Both are being booked on second-degree murder. Toby’s bond has been set at $500,000, KATC-TV is reporting.

Broussard was discovered in the 300 block of Grossie Lane at 11:05 p.m. Aug. 13, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Broussard, 28, was known as “King Tut” and had boxed professionally for several years. He trained at Carencro’s Backstreet Boxing Club, his friends had told KATC-TV.

As a professional, Broussard had a record of five wins and three losses.