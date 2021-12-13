An Youngsville man who worked in the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's office and is a member of several local board commissions has been arrested on multiple drug charges.
Dusty Guidry was arrested in St. Martin Parish on several drug charges, including manufacture, possession with intent to distribute, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, according to a statement from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Monday evening he had accepted Guidry's resignation. Moore said Guidry was his office's director of pre-trial intervention services.
"I am aware of Mr. Guidry’s recent arrest on felony drug charges outside of East Baton Rouge Parish and am concerned by the allegations," Moore said. "Any further criminal investigation will not involve our office."
Guidry currently sits on the Cajundome Commission board and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.
Guidry, 50, was an appointment to the Cajundome Commission by the Mayor-President. Lafayette Consolidated Government released a statement on his arrest.
"Early Monday afternoon the administration was made aware of Cajundome Commissioner Dusty Guidry's arrest in St. Martin Parish," the statement said. "Mayor-President Guillory is looking into the situation to determine the appropriate course of action related to Mr. Guidry's appointment to the Cajundome Board. "
Guidry was appointed to by the Governor to the LDWF Commission in May of 2019.
Staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this report.