The suspect in an arson at the Baldwin police station surrendered to the St. Mary Parish jail on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Ray Robertson, 29, of Franklin, is suspected of lighting on fire “combustible items” that he pulled from his pockets after being placed in a temporary holding cell at the police station. A police officer suffered minor injuries while extinguishing the flames, according to a State Fire Marshal’s Office news release.
Robertson was hospitalized for more than one month with burns across 30 to 40 percent of his body, according to the news release. The arrest warrant was obtained once Robertson completed long-term outpatient care related to his injuries.
Robertson was booked on one count aggravated arson.