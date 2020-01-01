Carencro firefighters extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning and a Dumpster fire Wednesday evening, according to news releases from the fire department.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
A home in the 300 block of Elwick Drive sustained heavy fire and smoke damage at about 6 a.m. Wednesday. It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire with assistance from Lafayette and Scott firefighters.
A large Dumpster fire near a home under construction in the 600 block of Bay Meadow Lane was extinguished at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The cause of both fires are under investigation.