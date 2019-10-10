A 37-year-old Youngsville man was killed Wednesday when a driver failed to yield and struck his motorcycle while crossing a highway in New Iberia.
Michael Paul Schouest III was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia when he was fatally struck by Geraldine Dartez in a 2001 Dodge pickup. The 81-year-old was turning left onto the highway from Westwood Drive and failed to yield while crossing, striking Schouest, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. Schouest was pronounced dead at a local hospital while Dartez was properly restrained and uninjured. Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers, the release said.
Dartez was cited for failing to yield the right of way while turning left at an intersection.