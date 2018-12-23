State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Sunday in which both the officer and the subject were injured and both later placed in custody.
The preliminary investigation by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations revealed that shortly after 2 a.m., a New Iberia police officer attempted to arrest a subject near the 100 block of Main St. The officer then became involved in a struggle with several subjects, discharged his service weapon, striking a subject, State Police said.
The subject and officer were treated at the scene, then transported to a local hospital. Both have been released from the hospital, and as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday were both were in custody.
The matter remains under active investigation, State Police said.