The assistant police chief of the Baldwin Police Department said Tuesday his agency has received numerous threats over its handling of the Quawan "Bobby" Charles case.
Many of those threats have alleged law enforcement racism and bias against the Black 15-year-old reported missing on Oct. 30 to the small police department. Samuel Wise III said those threats in particular have been frustrating for him because he, too, is a Black male.
"People from out-of-state, they automatically assume I'm White because of my name," Wise said. "We're getting threats from all over the world and from folks who don't even know me."
Wise said he wasn't working when Bobby was reported missing because he scheduled time off ahead of the Nov. 3 election as a candidate for city marshal of Jeanerette, an office he would not win. He said he chose to come into the police department on his vacation days before the election to help out with the case.
"The public needs to know that I came off of vacation, and I worked hard, as hard as I could for the family," Wise said. "I know the family."
Wise, who also serves as pastor of two area Baptist churches, said he preached the eulogy at the funeral of Bobby's cousin. Wise said he did not know Bobby well but saw him from time to time on his four-wheeler or in one of his church services.
Wise said claims by the family and activists that his agency dismissed their concerns early on are unfair.
"I don't see why they'd say that," Wise said. "We jumped on this immediately."
The teen's family has said law enforcement did not take their concerns seriously on Oct. 30 when they reported Bobby missing from his father's Baldwin home in St. Mary Parish and did not openly communicate what happened in the days after his body was discovered on Nov. 3 in the rural Iberia Parish village of Loreauville.
Bobby's case didn't gain widespread attention until about a week ago when his family released a graphic image they say was taken while confirming the teen's identity to authorities. That image is shown beside an image of Emmett Till, the Chicago 14-year-old who was murdered by White supremacists in 1955 while visiting family in Mississippi, on a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $270,000 in 11 days for the family to cover costs of an independent autopsy and burial expenses.
The preliminary findings of the independent autopsy echo those from an official autopsy, with both suggesting Bobby drowned.
"We've received threats, emails, phone calls," Wise said. "I got an email that's gone as far as I'm a White supremist and a White racist, and my administrator will be cursed, my children will be cursed and my children's children will be cursed."
Although Wise was not working at the time the family reported Bobby missing, he said there is black-and-white evidence that his officers did everything correctly.
Wise said Bobby's family reported the teen missing at about 8 p.m. Oct. 30 and officers searched the area for the teen and entered his information into the National Crime Information Center to alert other law enforcement agencies about the case.
The family's attorneys issued a statement Monday evening questioning why the Baldwin Police Department claimed to have notified Louisiana State Police of Bobby's disappearance but the agency had no record of it.
The attorneys and activists have repeatedly said law enforcement did not take swift action in the case and have questioned whether Bobby would still be alive if an alert had been issued.
"Our crusade for Quawan 'Bobby' Charles and his family will continue until justice is served," attorneys Ronald Haley, Chase Trichell, Dedrick Moore and Ryan Thompson said in a statement.
If the case didn't meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, which requires evidence of abduction, Louisiana State Police protocol is to issue an endangered/missing child advisory to media outlets across the state, according to the agency's website.
Wise said his officers did not contact Louisiana State Police about issuing an Amber Alert or endangered/runaway teen alert.
"We didn't have enough evidence or sense of how or what this kid did," Wise said. "And I didn't receive evidence until some days later, and the evidence proves the same thing: a video that shows this kid was not abducted and was not kidnapped and that he did go on his own free will with these people."
The video depicts Bobby sitting in the front yard of his father's Baldwin home around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and chasing after a silver car as it passes. After several minutes, the video shows the same car returning to the home. The video shows Bobby exiting the vehicle with another teenager and a woman. A few minutes later, Bobby and the other teen and woman return to the vehicle and drive away from the home.
A State Police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the agency had not been contacted about the missing teen and was not involved in the initial investigation. Lt. Nick Manale said Louisiana State Police has been assisting the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office since Friday with the forensic analysis of the cell phone discovered with the teen's remains.
Baldwin Mayor Abel Prejean has raised concerns over the Baldwin police chief's whereabouts in the days since Bobby's case has gained national attention. Prejean said he hasn't seen Baldwin Police Chief Harry "Boo-Boo" Smith on the job in about nine months.
"It's just a lack of him being around to lead and direct his police force," Prejean said in a phone interview Tuesday. "When you don't have someone around that's supposed to be leading, then the officers aren't getting the clear direction they should be."
Smith did not return messages left Tuesday on his cell phone for this story.
Wise declined to comment on the police chief's whereabouts.
"If anybody had questions, they could have come and talked to me before it got to where it's at," Wise said. "I just want them to be comfortable enough to talk to us."