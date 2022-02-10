Two victims were shot in the face in the Opelousas area Wednesday night, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Around 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to Milo Lane near Opelousas and found a man, 24, and a juvenile female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were shot in the face and the man also suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
The man was taken to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment and the girl was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. Both victims were responsive while being transported to the hospitals, Thibodeaux said.
The case is under investigation.