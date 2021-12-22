A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office captain was arrested Monday after Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says he tampered with department records and removed seized cash from evidence.
Capt. Bryan Lafleur, 51, of Krotz Springs, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on counts of malfeasance in office, injuring public records and obstruction of justice. Lafleur was arrested after a department investigation into funds missing from the agency’s evidence department, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
On Nov. 19, the agency says Lafleur notified detectives that $2,220 was missing from funds seized during an arrest. Investigators determined $9,015 was initially seized but only $6,785 was logged into evidence and was listed on the investigative report.
Lafleur, a detective, launched an investigation, the department statement said.
The department determined the original verification documents, including evidence envelopes, property receipts and currency envelopes, confirming the original $9,015 sum were missing. An internal investigation determined Lafleur discarded the original documents and replaced them with falsified reports claiming only $6,785 was seized, the release said.
The sheriff’s office says Lafleur was questioned by internal affairs on Dec. 16 and claimed he realized the numbers discrepancy while counting the money and reviewing the case report. Lafleur could not provide a reason for discarding the original verification documents, the agency said.
“It is very troubling to me that one of my own would steal from my office. None of my deputies are above the law. If any Sheriff’s Office employee commits a criminal act on or off duty, they will be arrested and charged for the crime,” Guidroz said in the statement.