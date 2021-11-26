A man was injured in a duplex fire on Catherine Street early Friday morning.
Firefighters with the Lafayette Fire Department responded to the house fire at 137 Catherine Street around 2:25 a.m. Friday after a neighbor called to report the blaze. The duplex was fully involved and a vehicle under the residence’s carport was on fire when firefighters arrived, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The resident of the unit where the fire originated suffered burn injuries. The man told firefighters a mattress against a gas furnace ignited, and when he attempted to remove the burning mattress from the home other combustible and flammable items in the home caught fire, Trahan said.
The resident alerted a family of three in the neighboring unit to the danger and they escaped without injury. The man was treated at the scene by Acadian Ambulance and transported by a friend to an area hospital for further evaluation, the statement said.
The man’s duplex unit suffered heavy fire damage and the adjacent unit suffered smoke and water damage. The fire was ruled an accident, Trahan said.