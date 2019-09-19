A 49-year-old woman is dead after a major accident on Rue du Belier in Lafayette Thursday morning.
Lafayette Police identified the victim as Dawn Martin of Lafayette. The crash occurred in the 1100 block of Rue du Belier around 10 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Dakota crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the Mazda CX9 Martin was driving head on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a release.
Martin sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
There were passengers in both vehicles, and they sustained minor to moderate injuries, Dugas said.
It’s unknown why the driver of the Dodge crossed into oncoming traffic, though alcohol is not suspected to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit, the release said.