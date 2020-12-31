A New Iberia man is recovering after losing four fingers on Christmas evening.
Donald Williams told KATC he was setting off fireworks with friends and family when a a friend lit a canister shell. Williams thought it was a dud and picked it up to throw it away when it exploded in his hands.
Williams was rushed to the hospital with severe damage to both hands.
"I'm missing one finger on the right, and three on the left," he said.
Williams said he was trying to move the firework away from the younger kids.
"It's a powerful firework. That was just my instinct. If it would have stayed on the ground, with all of us around, I think more people would have gotten hurt," Williams added.