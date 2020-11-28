A man was injured after a dispute ended in gunfire on St. Charles Street Friday morning.
Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of St. Charles Street around 8 a.m. Friday. Both suspect and victim had left the scene by the time officers arrived. Officers later connected with the victim at a local hospital while he was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower torso, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
Investigators determined the suspect and victim had a verbal altercation at the suspect’s residence. As the victim attempted to leave, the suspect retrieved a handgun from inside the home and shot at the victim multiple times. The victim was able to escape in a vehicle, Griffin said.