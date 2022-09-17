A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Barnes collapsed in the store and people inside called 911. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
A boy, 16, has been arrested on a count of second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center in the case, she said.