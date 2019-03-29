Lafayette Police officers are investigating after a man says he was shot in the 600 block of Walker Road Friday.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Sternberg Drive around 3:50 p.m. where they found the man injured, she said.
The man was transported to a local hospital. He’s in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life threatening, she said.
The victim is providing few details other than the reported location of the shooting, Dugas said.