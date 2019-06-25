Lafayette Police Department leaders and officers gathered Tuesday to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony for the department’s new firing range facility, a project that’s been 20 years in the making, range master Sgt. Paul Trouard said.
“In the past we had to beg, borrow and steal facilities. We might have had trainings scheduled and they’d get canceled because the agency that had the facility had something going on. We can now train 24/7,” he said.
The new facility is situated on nine acres off Michael Ann Drive and features a pistol range with metal and paper targets and a long rifle range. The pistol range is currently being outfitted with electricity so officers can charge their phones, run fans or check their weapons while running nighttime shooting exercises, the sergeant said.
Trouard said the department started construction last week on a half-mile obstacle course that’ll circle the compound. The course will provide additional training opportunities for the department’s SWAT team. Construction on the course will last throughout the year, he said.
Also on the property is the range house, which includes upstairs and downstairs classrooms, an armory for weapons maintenance, offices, bathrooms, a shower, storage space, a kitchenette and an outdoor grill, Trouard said.
The total cost to clear the property and construct the new facilities hovers around $800,000, he said. The property was cleared and the berms, or raised banks, enclosing the rifle range were already built up when Trouard took over as range master about two and a half years ago. The cost to construct the range and range house was about $600,000, he said.
The land itself is on a 30-year lease from the Lafayette Parish School System.
Trouard said the department received its occupancy certificate from the city August 1 and they’ve been outfitting the facilities with furniture, a revamped parking lot and other amenities before unveiling it to the public, he said. Work is still ongoing, but he said the priority is always getting officers onto the range.
Portions of the range have been available to officers for shooting practice since July 2018.
“I never let an officer come out here and I have the excuse, ‘I’m building something, you can’t shoot.’ I always say yes,” Trouard said.
Trouard said the range is typically open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday but is regularly opened for night training and other training scenarios. The goal is to ensure officers are well prepared and comfortable with their weapons on patrol, he said.
“God forbid our officers have to use their weapon — nobody wants to do that. But my biggest fear is if they miss what they’re shooting at,” Trouard said. “What’s that bullet going to hit? Where’s it going to go? What’s beyond your target?”
Trouard said he’s seen marked progress in the department’s annual shooting evaluations since the firing range opened in July. Before the range opened, the department typically had between 20 to 30 officers struggling to pass their evaluations either because the officers were rusty, had a bad day or were anxious with their weapon, he said.
This year only one officer struggled with the exam, he said.
Lafayette police officers are required to pass an annual state certification exam with a rifle, pistol and shotgun. Additionally, the department requires an in-service training day and one day and night training session each during the year, Trouard said.
The range is also open to agents from other departments, and parish, state and federal agents frequently utilize the facility. Trouard estimated the range is in use about 26 to 27 days in a 30-day month. The shooting range also neighbors the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office shooting range and academy facilities.