A Sunset man was killed Tuesday evening after his vehicle ran off the road and struck a parked excavator in St. Landry Parish.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash on Boxie Road around 5:17 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, identified as Adrian Marc Encalarde of Sunset, ran off the road and struck an excavator parked on private property near the road’s shoulder, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
Encalarde was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and speed is believed to be a factor. Toxicology samples are pending review to determine if he was impaired, Guidroz said.