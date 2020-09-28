Trayford Pellerin’s former classmate and friend is keeping the memory of the slain 31-year-old alive with a life-size teddy bear, an ode to the “Teddy” she knew in life.
Latarsha “Taz” Howard, a licensed cosmetologist, attended Blue Cliff College with Pellerin, who was an aspiring barber. Howard bestowed Pellerin with the nickname “Teddy” because of the late 31-year-old’s humble and quiet demeanor, caring nature and ever-smiling face, she said.
The pair bonded over study groups, lunch breaks and service events, like the back-to-school event “Kuts for Kids.” Howard recalled a day in class when Pellerin struggled with finger waves, a styling method for setting hair in waves, and he busted into a victory dance when he conquered the look with her tips.
“He was more than just a fellow student to me. He became a brother to me, he became a friend to me,” she said.
The night of Pellerin’s death, Howard was sitting in bed when she looked at her phone and saw the news of Pellerin’s shooting. She glanced to the sofa beside her bed and the oversized stuffed bear was seated upright, looking at her. The bear was a gift from a Blue Cliff classmate during a Valentine’s Day celebration.
“Teddy,” flashed through her mind.
“It was like an instant connection. To sit here and describe it, it was weird. But to know I called him Teddy and I looked and it was like he was saying ‘That’s me,’” Howard said.
Pellerin was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers after a nearly half-mile foot pursuit from one gas station to another on the Evangeline Thruway Aug. 21. Louisiana State Police said Pellerin was armed with a knife at the time he was shot and tasers had been used but were ineffective. Pellerin’s family has questioned the details of the case.
Howard said she views the bear as a physical link or physical reminder of the presence of Pellerin’s spirit, the closest physical object she has connecting her to her slain friend. Howard said her family’s Native American background — Cherokee and Choctaw from her grandmothers — influenced her belief in connecting with the spiritual and honoring those past.
“His flesh is gone but his spirit is still here. [The bear] is proof of his spirit still being amongst us and of him still being here with us and being able to enjoy life, but in a different form. That’s what’s important to me — expressing that his spirit does live on,” Howard said.
Acadiana residents and local activists responded to Pellerin’s shooting by taking to the streets and organizing roughly a dozen community events and protest marches in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, demanding a thorough and transparent state police investigation and justice for Pellerin. Supporters have questioned the police officers’ tactics and the use of force.
Howard and the caramel colored bear have been in the thick of the action. “Trayford the Bear” has been hoisted in the air at protest marches, faithfully seated with a boutonniere at Pellerin’s funeral and used as a comfort object for family and friends navigating their grief.
“I think if we’re going to be fighting for justice for him he has to be up front. He has to be with us,” she said.
Many have responded warmly to Trayford the Bear and some have recognized the stuffed bear’s spiritual aura, with friends and family members of Pellerin’s commenting they feel comforted by the bear’s presence and feel a connection to their loved one through the teddy, Howard said.
While protesting outside the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse on Aug. 26, Howard said she offered the bear to Pellerin’s mother, Michelle Pellerin, as the family waited to view Pellerin’s body for the first time post-autopsy. As Michelle Pellerin gripped the bear in a hug, Howard said she told her she could feel her son’s presence.
Trayford the Bear’s public appearances haven’t been limited to protests and demonstrations in his name.
Howard has toted him to Sunday services at Imani Temple #49, taken him to bowl with her children, her 10-year-old daughter even attempting to rent the teddy bear bowling shoes, and to community service events, like a donation drop-off in Lake Charles for families impacted by Hurricane Laura, she said.
The 34-year-old recently began community service work under the banner “Shining Stars,” based on her encouragement to fellow students at Blue Cliff to reach for the stars, and Howard said she’s dedicating the philanthropic work in Pellerin’s memory.
“He’s going to be a shining star,” she said.