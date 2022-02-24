A Broussard woman wanted in the disappearance and suspected murder of a missing New Iberia woman has turned herself over to police.
Cassidy Linch, 21, turned herself over to the New Iberia Police Department on Tuesday after officers issued a warrant for her arrest in the disappearance of 20-year-old Deja Cummings, a New Iberia woman reported missing on Oct. 18, the New Iberia Police Department said.
Linch was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in Cummings’s disappearance.
Two additional suspects, Xavier De’shawn Andrews, 23, and Dwayne Dawante Alfred, 24, were each arrested on counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice in the case.
Remains suspected to be Cummings were recovered from a wooded area on Cherokee Street in New Iberia on Feb. 13 and are pending identification with the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory, police said.