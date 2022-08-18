At around 1:29 a.m. Thursday the Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive, according to a statement from the department.
Upon officers' arrival they located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
According to officers, the suspect was told to leave the apartment prior to the shooting. The suspect left the apartment only to return and fire several shots at the victim’s apartment. The shooting remains under investigation.