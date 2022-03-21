A woman and a 7-month-old baby were upgraded to stable condition Monday after being injured Friday in a drive-by shooting, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
New Iberia Police tell us that the conditions of two people injured in a drive-by shooting have been upgraded from critical to stable today.
The woman lost her eye after she was shot in the face and her infant daughter was shot in the head, a family friend told KLFY.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of C V Jackson Drive. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about who may have done this is asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.