A Crowley man was arrested on attempted murder in a July shooting that targeted a gathering that included children, police say.
Deandre Felix was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on five counts of attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. Two additional suspects were previously arrested in the July 3 shooting, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement.
The shooting happened in a field in the Westwood Subdivision. Four suspects entered the subdivision openly carrying firearms and opened fire across the field where children were playing near their parents and other adults. The suspects targeted five people specifically, injuring one, Broussard said.