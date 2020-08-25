The Lafayette Fire Department is searching for an arson suspect after an under construction duplex was intentionally burned down Tuesday morning.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the Maison De La Paix complex in the 100 block of Jeanmard Drive around 1 a.m. and found a duplex apartment engulfed in flames. The unit was one of several in the complex and firefighters used fire prevention methods to protect the surrounding units from the heat while extinguishing the blaze, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
One of the neighboring apartments sustained minor heat damage. The duplex burned was destroyed, he said.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information about the fire can call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or Lafayette Fire Department at 337-291-8716.