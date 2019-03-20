Threats made against government officials forced a lockdown in New Iberia Wednesday, KATC reports.
A man made threats live on Facebook Wednesday against Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal and New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Wendell Raborn said.
The threats forced officials to lock down the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Iberia Police Department, New Iberia City Hall, the 911 Communication District building and the Main Branch Library.
Louisiana State Police are investigating the threats.