Police Chief Todd D'Albor speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of New Iberia Police Department officers and administrators Tuesday, June 19, 2018, on the steps of City Hall in New Iberia, La. Voters approved a new sales tax last fall to fund the police department. For over a decade, New Iberia residents have not had a dedicated city police force and have depended on the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office for city policing.