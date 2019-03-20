ACA.nipolice013.062018
Buy Now

Police Chief Todd D'Albor speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of New Iberia Police Department officers and administrators Tuesday, June 19, 2018, on the steps of City Hall in New Iberia, La. Voters approved a new sales tax last fall to fund the police department. For over a decade, New Iberia residents have not had a dedicated city police force and have depended on the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office for city policing.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

Threats made against government officials forced a lockdown in New Iberia Wednesday, KATC reports.

A man made threats live on Facebook Wednesday against Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal and New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Wendell Raborn said.

The threats forced officials to lock down the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Iberia Police Department, New Iberia City Hall, the 911 Communication District building and the Main Branch Library.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the threats.

View comments