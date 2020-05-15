A St. Martinville man was killed in a head-on crash on La. 680 Thursday afternoon.
Jamie Thibodeaux, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office after his 2009 GMC Sierra crossed the centerline of La. 680 and struck a 2008 Ford F150 head-on. Thibodeaux was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on La. 680 near La. 347. Thibodeaux was traveling east and struck the Ford F150 in the westbound lane.
The two people in the Ford F150 were wearing seat belts and were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. It’s unclear why Thibodeaux crossed the center line and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, Gossen said.