A Franklin man who had outstanding warrants for impersonating a police officer and aggravated assault with a firearm was arrested Saturday while working as an armed security guard in Opelousas, KATC reported.
Opelousas Police said they received a tip that Tyland Nerve, 27, was possibly working as an armed security officer in the Opelousas area. Police said they also believed Nerve was identifying himself as an Opelousas Police reserve officer.
Another Opelousas police officer who was working off-duty security detail at the Yambilee Building on Saturday said Nerve was carrying a handgun and wearing body armor while working security at the event, according to KATC.
Nerve was arrested without incident on one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use or possession of body armor.
Nerve's outstanding warrants stem from several agencies, according to police, and include false portraying or impersonation of a police officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.