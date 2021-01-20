A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in St. Landry Parish.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Gulino Street in Opelousas. The 16-year-old was shot in the back and was taken to Opelousas General Hospital’s north campus, where he later died from his injuries, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
Anyone with information on the shooting and the teen’s death is asked to call 337-948-8477 or visit stlandrycrimestoppers.com.