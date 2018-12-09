Update 10:45 p.m.: The Amber Alert has been cancelled. Paizley Ann Fontenot, 3, was found safe, according to a Louisiana State Police press release. Her father, Brandon Phillip Fontenot, is in custody.
Original: Louisiana State Police has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Paizley Ann Fontenot, of Ville Platte.
Paizley was taken by her noncustodial father, Brandon Phillip Fontenot, on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. She was taken from her mother’s residence on Norward Street in Ville Platte. Their direction of travel from the residence is unknown, according to a news release from State Police.
Paizley is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and pull-up diaper. Brandon Phillip Fontenot is a 34-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-feet-9 and weighs about 150 pounds, State Police said.
Fontenot is believed to be traveling with Paizley in a 2003 red Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Louisiana license plate number W392715. They may be traveling to a relative’s address in Centerville, Mississippi.
Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Paizley Fontenot should immediately contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 363-2131 or call 911.