A Jennings man was killed and an Erath woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Jefferson Davis Parish Friday night.
Darren Lee Kebodeaux, 55, of Jennings, and Mary Catherine Mayo, 39, of Erath, were traveling west on U.S. 90 near West 8th Street in Jefferson Davis Parish when they struck a deer around 9:30 p.m. The crash ejected the duo from the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle they were riding, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
Kebodeaux, the motorcycle’s driver, and Mayo were then struck by a car. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries; Kebodeaux was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the statement said.
Both Kebodeaux and Mayo were wearing approved safety helmets at the time of the crash. The car’s driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, Senegal said.