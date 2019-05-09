An 84-year-old New Iberia man was killed in a crash near the intersection of La. Highway 675 and U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish Thursday.
Reving Broussard Jr. was killed around 3:15 p.m. after he failed to yield at the intersection of La. Highway 675 and U.S. 90 while driving west on the west frontage road. His vehicle was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by 30-year-old Raymond Paul of New Iberia, who was heading south on Highway 675, a release from Louisiana State Police said.
Broussard was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries. Paul was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the release said.
Impairment is not suspected for either driver, but toxicology samples were taken and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. This crash remains under investigation, State Police said.