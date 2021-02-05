Human remains found in a rural area of Evangeline Parish in 2018 have been identified as belonging to Erica Hunt, an Opelousas woman reported missing in 2016.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said the remains have been confirmed as a forensic match for Hunt, who was reported missing from Opelousas in July 2016. The remains were found in a field during the search for a missing child in December 2018.
The remains were identified through the efforts of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory and the DNA Doe Project, Gossen said.
Louisiana State Police is investigating Hunt’s death as a homicide with assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Opelousas Police Department.