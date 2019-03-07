A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly setting vehicles on fire.
Lafayette firefighters responded about 5 a.m.Thursday to a report of several vehicles on fire in the 100 block of Connie Circle, according to Alton Trahan, spokesman for the Lafayette Fire Department. When first responders arrived, two vehicles were burning in the parking area of Macon Street Housing Complex.
Both vehicles sustained heavy fire damage.
After extinguishing the fires, officials determined they were intentionally set. Through the course of the investigation, officials learned there was a physical altercation involving the owner of the vehicles several hours prior to the fires, Trahan said.
Fire investigators arrested Marsha Constantine for allegedly setting the vehicles on fire.
She was arrested on a charge of simple arson and booked into Lafayette Parish Jail.
Suspects sought in New Iberia burglary
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on suspects involved in the burglary of a business in the 4400 block of W. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia.
On Feb. 25, deputies responded to Nabors Offshore Corporation in reference to a burglary. The suspects entered the business’s storage yard by crossing a ditch located at the rear of the property. Investigators say the suspects then used bolt cutters to remove 200 feet of 4-gauge wire, valued at $5,000, from a wooden spool and cut the wiring and several hydraulic lines, valued at $10,000 from a house. The suspects placed the stolen items into a wagon and fled the scene on foot. They later entered a vehicle parked near the railroad tracks in the 4600 block of W. Old Spanish Trail.
Anyone who can help identify the suspects involved is encouraged to submit their information at www.P3tips.com or call (337) 364-TIPS.