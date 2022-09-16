A woman was arrested after accusations she made threats at St. Martinville Senior High School after speaking with school officials, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to the high school around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after a disturbance involving a parent in the school’s front office was reported. Horrisa White, 34, of St. Martinville, was accused of making “threatening comments following a discussion with school officials,” the agency said in a statement.
White was arrested in Lafayette Parish Thursday afternoon. She was transferred to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, where she was booked on a count each of disturbing the peace, unlawful disruption of the operation of a school and terrorizing.