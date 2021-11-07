New Iberia Police are asking the public for help after a man was found shot to death inside of his home Saturday night.
Officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to the 500 block of South Lewis Street around 10 p.m. Saturday and found a Black man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of his home. The man died on the scene. He has not yet been identified by law enforcement.
Investigators are looking for Anthony Jamaal Loston as a person of interest in the case. Loston is a Black male who is about 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Loston should contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if you wish to be anonymous.