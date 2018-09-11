A standoff lasted hours Tuesday before a man was taken into custody that evening.

The incident took place at South Magnolia near Pinhook Road in Lafayette.

The state Fire Marshal's Office told KATC-TV they arrested Zachary Kynard, 27. Officials say he was wanted on multiple misdemeanor and felony charges.

Kynard was taken into custody.

Lafayette Chief Deputy Marshal Phil Conrad said officers were attempting to serve a warrant, and believed the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home.

Kynard's family was on scene and said they were worried about his safety.