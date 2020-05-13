A Eunice man was arrested Tuesday on counts of attempted murder after police say he opened fire on several people gathered outside a Townhome Drive residence in Eunice.
Brandon Ndubueze, 21, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count of simple criminal damage to property. Ndubueze was arrested after being released from the hospital for a gunshot wound sustained during the ambush shooting, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday. Ndubueze is accused of approaching the home and opening fire on several people standing outside the residence. One victim, 27-year-old Damarquis Robinson of Townhome Drive, was injured and taken to the hospital by family members for treatment, Fontenot said.
Ndubueze was injured by return gunfire and hid in a wooded area near the scene. He was located by police after several hours and taken to a hospital, the chief said.