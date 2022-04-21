At least one Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputy was involved Thursday morning in a shooting near the 600 block of Fox Run Avenue after an altercation with a suspect.
Around 6.15 a.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Fox Run Apartments complex off of Pinhook Road in Lafayette, according to LSPO.
The responding deputies located a suspect.
According to LSPO, after locating the person a deputy became involved in an altercation which ended with the deputy's weapon being fired. The person then fled. It was unclear as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday whether the suspect had been struck by the bullet the deputy fired, spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said.
Ponseti confirmed the suspect had been taken into custody just before 10 a.m. Thursday. No other details about the suspect or the shooting were released. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said the agency is not currently involved in the shooting investigation.
Staff writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.