A St. Martinville man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges after he had four pounds of meth mailed across the country to a Lafayette residence.
Irvin J. Butler, 41, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years and seven months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Robert R. Summerhays. Butler pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in May, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a statement.
On March 26, 2019, U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents intercepted a suspicious package mailed from Arizona to a Lafayette address. A narcotics dog alerted while inspecting the package. Agents delivered the package and when it was collected, executed a search warrant, the statement said.
The package contained 1,858 grams, or roughly four pounds, of methamphetamine.
The woman who collected the package said Butler was her boyfriend and he routinely had packages mailed to her home. Agents determined Butler made two wire transfers to a person in Arizona and had been tracking the package’s delivery online, the statement said.
The Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory analyzed the contents and confirmed it was methamphetamine.