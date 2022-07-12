Louisiana State Police found a man previously arrested for attempted second-degree murder after pointing a handgun at a Lafayette Police Department officer used a stolen handgun from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, according to state police.
Lafayette police officers were working security at a nightclub when they responded to a nearby fight. They heard gunshots in the crowd. Someone from the crowd, Leandre Guillory of Opelousas, 19, pointed a handgun at an officer, according to state police.
The officer proceeded to use his duty weapon against Guillory and injured him. Guillory fled on foot and was apprehended shortly after. The Glock handgun Guillory left on the scene was found be reported stolen in December 2019 from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office through a forensic match done by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, according to state police.
After state police obtained an arrest warrant for Guillory, state police detectives, with the help of Opelousas Police Department and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, found Guillory in Opelousas on June 28. He was booked for aggravated assault against a police officer and illegal possession of a stolen firearm at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to state police.
The investigation remains ongoing.