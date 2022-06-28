A Breaux Bridge man has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for illegally keeping venomous snakes.
Caleb M. Hudson, 40, of Breaux Bridge, was cited June 20 after officials say they found two venomous copperhead snakes in plastic totes in Hudson’s home after receiving a tip and obtaining a warrant, according to an LDWF spokesperson.
Agents seized the two copperheads and donated them to the Audobon and Alexandria zoos, according to an LDWF release.
Possession of venomous and restricted snakes brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.