A blown transformer that caused a widespread power outage in Abbeville was caused by a gunshot, according to Abbeville Police.
The Abbeville Police Department received a call regarding a blown transformer Wednesday at the Felicity Street electrical substation. The blown transformer caused a power outage for a large portion of the city.
Detectives were called to the scene and determined the damage was the result of the transformer being shot. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Repair crews are attempting to repair the substation and have been able to restore power to much of the affected areas.
The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding this or any crime, to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact the department's “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.