Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 100 block of Hebert Road early in the afternoon, according to an LPD statement.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joseph Devoltz of Lafayette, was involved in a verbal altercation with two of the four victims, police said. Devoltz left the verbal altercation and proceeded to his nearby residence. Once there, police said, he retrieved a rifle and proceeded to the residence of the victims.
As the victims, a father and three sons, exited their vehicle, the suspect fired several shots at them. No one was injured, but their vehicle sustained damage from the gunfire.
Devoltz fled the scene and is currently wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder.