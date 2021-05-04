An 18-year-old is dead and another passenger seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 383 in Jeff Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with vehicular homicide.

The crash, which took place just after 2 p.m. Monday, claimed the life of 18-year-old Alijah J. Droddy of Kinder, police said.

One dead, two injured in three shootings in Lafayette Sunday afternoon; no arrests so far One person has died, two people have been injured and no one has been arrested following a series of shootings that happened in Lafayette on S…

An investigation revealed a pickup truck, driven by 18-year-old Hunter Joseph Pelican of Kinder, was traveling north on LA 383 at a high rate of speed. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox before traveling back onto the roadway and striking another mailbox on the opposite side of the road, State Police said. The truck then rolled over several times before coming to rest on the side of the roadway.

Pelican, Droddy, and a third occupant were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. Droddy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Pelican sustained moderate injuries and the other passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment.

Pelican, who remains hospitalized, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless operation, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, and not wearing a seat belt.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.