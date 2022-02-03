Lake Arthur, Louisiana, is running a special for Valentine's Day that includes free transportation, two bracelets, a free overnight stay, photos and a meal and all you have to do to claim the offer is report an ex-Valentine who's wanted by police.
"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we'll take care of the rest," reads a post on the Lake Arthur Police Department's Facebook page.
"This Valentine's Day Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine's dinner," the post continues.
As Shakespeare wrote, "Hell hath no fury like a woman (or man) scorned."