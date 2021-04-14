Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope, released from jail in March after serving time for three felony malfeasance convictions, could face a felony trial again as early as May.
Pope is scheduled for trial May 17 on two felony counts of malfeasance in office. He is accused of authorizing payments from the City Marshal's Office to attend conferences, then personally pocketing the money when Lafayette Consolidated Government reimbursed the $3,248 in expenses. The money should have been deposited into his office account, the district attorney's office alleges.
A grand jury indicted Pope on the two counts in March 2019.
An additional 17 felony counts of malfeasance in office are pending against Pope from a December 2018 grand jury indictment. In those instances, Pope is accused of depositing into his personal bank account over $84,700 in court fees collected through his office that an Attorney General opinion concluded should be deposited into the City Marshal's Office account.
A trial date on the 17 charges has not been set.
Pope was released from jail in March after serving less than five months in LaSalle Detention Center in Olla.
A jury convicted Pope in October of 2018 on three felony counts of malfeasance for using public funds to pay attorneys for personal and prohibited reasons, including hiring an attorney to try to unseal the divorce records of Mark Garber, who was a candidate for sheriff against Pope's friend. Garber won.
Judge David Smith sentenced Pope to three years in the parish jail, suspending all but one year, as well as 240 hours of community service, $1,500 in fines, court costs, $11,700 in restitution and three years of supervised probation.
Pope was barred from seeking re-election in 2020. Voters elected Reggie Thomas, a 30-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department, to the post.