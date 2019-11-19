A Lafayette Parish school system teacher was arrested Tuesday after accusations he battered a juvenile. This is the second teacher arrested over battery accusations involving students in less than a week.
The Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary teacher, 51-year-old George Theaux, was arrested by a Lafayette Police Department school resource officer on a count of simple battery and issued a misdemeanor summons for a court appearance, police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Theaux was arrested on campus after an investigation into the alleged misconduct involving a juvenile victim, she said. Additional details about the incident were not provided.
Theaux is not listed as a faculty member on the school’s website.
On Thursday, 47-year-old Nicole Landry was booked on a count of simple battery after accusations she battered a student at J. Wallace James Elementary on Nov. 12. Landry was listed on the school’s website as a special education teacher.
The initial incident report for Landry’s arrest said the complainant received a call from someone at the elementary school stating a witness saw Landry use her foot to discipline a child. The document redacted names and some pertinent details, but said the teacher used “her foot to push the back … for disciplinary reasons.”
Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for the Lafayette Parish school system, said the district takes all reports of misconduct seriously but declined to provide additional information in either case.
“This is a personnel matter into which an investigation is ongoing and wot which we are unable to comment. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation of this matter, as well as continue our own investigation,” Gardner said in a statement Tuesday.
Another similar arrest took place in St. Landry Parish on Nov. 8. Opelousas Middle teacher Janice Henry, 54, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on two counts of cruelty to a juvenile for “physically disciplining” two students using rubber bands.
Henry was placed on administrative leave with pay while the district investigates, St. Landry Parish schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said.