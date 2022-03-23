A Lafayette man was taken into custody Tuesday for his role in a drive-by shooting in Rayne, police said.
Allandrew Compton, 21, of Lafayette was taken into custody at a home in the 100 block of Doiron Drive in Lafayette by Lafayette Police Department officers. Compton is accused of shooting at four victims from a passing vehicle, the Rayne Police Department said in a statement.
The shooting happened around 2:54 p.m. March 9 in the 200 block of Live Oak Street. The four victims were standing near a residence; no injuries were reported in the shooting.
Compton was arrested on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and was transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail after initial booking. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond, the Rayne Police Department said.