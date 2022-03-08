Former Jeanerette Mayor Aprill Foulcard pleaded to charges of malfeasance, bank fraud and theft Wednesday, following multiple arrests in recent years.
Foulcard pleaded guilty to one charge each of bank fraud and theft over $5,000 but less than $25,000 and pleaded no contest to a charge of malfeasance in office.
She will be sentenced by 16th Judicial District Judge Suzanne de Mahy at 1 p.m. June 14, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé said in a statement.
Foulcard served as Jeanerette mayor from 2013 to 2019.
Her malfeasance in office charge stemmed from a 2019 report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office that found Foulcard failed to complete mandatory audits for the city, after which Louisiana State Police investigators also determined she failed to remit both state and federal payroll taxes and timely file quarterly reports, failed to remit payment of witness fees to off-duty law enforcement officers and failed to increase garbage rates when the city contractor’s rate increased.
The unremitted federal taxes totaled $125,000 from 2016 to 2018 and the unremitted state taxes totaled over $70,000, the district attorney’s statement said.
Duhé’s office said the bank fraud charge was tied to multiple fraudulent online banking transactions Foulcard and a co-conspirator executed between September 2019 and March 2021. Investigators found Foulcard’s partner would make fraudulent transactions, which Foulcard would withdraw before they were flagged by the banking institutions.
They also determined she defrauded unemployment benefits programs in Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana and Ohio by claiming benefits for people whose identities were stolen or for people who didn’t exist, and having them deposited in her accounts, the statement said.
The final charge stemmed from a June 2021 theft where Foulcard and a co-conspirator impersonated a victim and had the victim’s bank transfer $9,000 into Foulcard’s account. She was arrested when she withdrew the funds, Duhé’s statement said.
Foulcard faces up to five years at hard labor in prison and a $5,000 maximum fine for the malfeasance charge, up to 10 years with or without hard labor and a $10,000 maximum fine for the theft charge and up to 10 years with or without hard labor and a $100,000 maximum fine for the bank fraud charge.
Her cases were investigated by the New Iberia Police Department, Louisiana Department of Justice and Louisiana State Police.
Foulcard was separately indicted in 2018 alongside her brother, former Iberia Parish Councilmember Berwick Francis, her sister and mother on charges including racketeering and Medicaid fraud in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge.
The charges are tied to their family owned and operated home health agency, JABA Enterprises, per Advocate and KATC-TV reports.
Auditors determined employees had recorded nearly 800 hours they didn't work; that JABA submitted more than $1 million in bills directly to Medicaid instead of to the state as required; and that documentation for many longtime patients was inadequate or nonexistent, among other issues, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report said.
Foulcard is scheduled for a bench trial March 21 in the Baton Rouge case.