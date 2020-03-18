A suspect has been arrested in a March 12 shooting outside a convenience store on North St. Antoine Street.
Marquies Jones, 18, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm Tuesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. Jones’ bond is currently set at $60,000, according to jail records.
Jones is accused of shooting a man outside the convenience store in the 600 block of North St. Antoine Street. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound around 11 a.m. and he was taken to a local hospital. He has since been released, Dugas said.